Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) has completed the sale of 10 Bombardier Dash 8-Q400s to UK-based regional carrier Flybe.

Flybe, the largest regional operator in Europe, has a fleet of around 60 Q400s, together with 11 Embraer E175 and nine E170 regional jets, as well as four ATR 72-600 turboprops operated on behalf of SAS Scandinavian Airlines.

Flybe has in recent years returned to a largely turboprop fleet, having redeployed a large number of regional jets acquired by the previous management.

The company plans to reduce capacity in the coming months in an attempt to improve load factors and unit revenue.

Denmark-based NAC has a fleet of some 350 owned and 39 managed aircraft, largely in the regional sector and supplies more than 70 airlines in 48 countries. The company owns and leases both ATR and Bombardier aircraft.

