Emirates president Tim Clark
A planned order for either the Airbus A350 or Boeing 787 is “off the table for now,” Emirates president Tim Clark told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily. Dubai-based Emirates has considered ordering smaller widebodies for several years. It canceled its original order for 70 A350s in 2014 over concerns regarding aircraft specification and performance. The airline has been exploring whether it could use a smaller widebody such as the A350-900, or the 787-9 or ...
