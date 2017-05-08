Emirates A380 at Dubai International Airport
Emirates Airline president Tim Clark said 115 Airbus A380s is the “absolute maximum” aircraft its Dubai International Airport hub will be able to handle. Clark told ATW the Dubai-based carrier’s 115 aircraft order “will be [completed] in the middle of 2019.” A switch to Dubai’s second airport, Dubai World Central (DWC), will open up more capacity for the airline, but Clark said a move to the new airport will not be possible within the next 10 years. ...
