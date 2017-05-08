Emirates Airline president Tim Clark said 115 Airbus A380s is the “absolute maximum” aircraft its Dubai International Airport hub will be able to handle. Clark told ATW the Dubai-based carrier’s 115 aircraft order “will be [completed] in the middle of 2019.” A switch to Dubai’s second airport, Dubai World Central (DWC), will open up more capacity for the airline, but Clark said a move to the new airport will not be possible within the next 10 years. ...