Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer has confirmed it will deliver its first E190-E2 to Norwegian regional airline Widerøe, the type’s launch customer, in April 2018.

The aircraft, which will be configured with 114 seats, will enter commercial service with Widerøe soon after the delivery.

Widerøe has three E190-E2s on firm order and purchase rights for 12, valued at $873 million if the deal is fully exercised.

The first delivery date was confirmed by Embraer Commercial Aviation president & CEO John Slattery during a press briefing at the European Regional Airline Association (ERA) general assembly in Athens Oct. 18.

“Since the program was launched, the first half of 2018 has been our target, and now we are making good on this commitment,” Slattery said.

He added the E2 program is “on time, on budget and better than the initial specification.” Embraer did, however, postpone the E175-E2 service entry to 2021 because of scope-clause uncertainty.

Widerøe CEO Stein Nilsen said the airline has been working closely with Embraer to ensure a smooth entry into service. Over the coming months the familiarization will intensify, with immersion training for technical teams, ground handling, flight operations and cabin attendants.

Bodø-headquartered Widerøe is the largest regional airline in Scandinavia, carrying 3 million passengers annually, generating a NOK4.4 billion ($555 million) turnover. The airline serves 46 domestic and international destinations, of which 40% are public services obligation routes and the remaining 60% are commercial.

