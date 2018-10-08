Delta Air Lines' Airbus A220
The first Airbus A220-100 (formerly Bombardier CS100) the European manufacturer plans to deliver to Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines made its first flight Oct. 6, marking another step toward entry into service of the small narrowbody with a major carrier. The aircraft took off from Mirabel, Quebec, near Montreal, where the final assembly line for the A220 is located. It was crewed by “A220 program test pilots,” Airbus said. The maiden sortie lasted 2 hr. and 53 ...
