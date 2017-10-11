Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said the Atlanta-based airline will not pay tariffs on the Bombardier CSeries and acknowledged the brewing trade dispute between the US and Canada over the aircraft may delay its delivery to Delta. Delta has 75 CS100s on firm order and is scheduled to take delivery of its first in the spring of 2018. Delta’s order, which also includes options for 50 more CSeries aircraft, led Boeing to file a complaint with the US Commerce Department, alleging financial ...