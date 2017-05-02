China’s Commercial Aircraft Corp. (COMAC) plans to fly the first prototype of its C919 narrowbody May 6, according to an industry source close to the program. If flying on that day proves impossible, COMAC will try for May 7, the source said. More than two years of flight testing is planned for that aircraft and five other prototypes that have not been completed. The first flight has been expected this month since the Civil Aviation Administration of China said in April the aircraft ...