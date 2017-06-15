Hong Kong-based lessor China Aircraft Leasing Group (CALC) has signed a purchase agreement for 50 Boeing 737 MAXs, valued at $5.8 billion at list prices.

Announcing the deal June 15, CALC said the aircraft are scheduled for delivery in stages up to 2023.

“This large order of one of the newest and most popular aircraft will support the acceleration of CALC’s business expansion,” CALC CEO Mike Poon said. “Our strong order book is a valuable asset that is supporting our global expansion strategy, and we will continue to strengthen our future delivery pipeline in collaboration with aircraft manufacturers, among other aviation partners.”

CALC is using both Chinese and international bank funding, as well as three bond issues over the last 18 months totaling $1.1 billion, to fund its expansion.

The group owns 87 aircraft. With the MAXs, CALC’s order book comprises 139 aircraft (89 Airbus and 50 Boeing). CALC said this puts it on track to receive a total of no fewer than 226 aircraft by 2023.

A Boeing spokesman confirmed the CALC purchase agreement is a firm order and said further details will be released week commencing June 19.

Boeing has secured 3,699 orders for the 737 MAX, which has 19% more range on the previous generation, taking its capability to over 3,500 nautical miles.

