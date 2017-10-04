Lufthansa Group subsidiary Austrian Airlines must decide on a long-haul fleet replacement in 2018 as the life of its current fleet winds down over the next two years.

Austrian currently has 11 Boeing 767-300ERs and 777-200ERs. The 767s will need to be replaced first, from 2019-20 onward, according to Austrian CEO Kay Kratky.

Kratky told ATW that a new long-haul fleet could require an investment of €1 billion- €2.4 billion ($1.2 billion-$2.8 billion). “This could include younger, second-hand Boeing 777s or even brand-new Airbus A350 XWBs,” he said, adding, “A decision on a replacement must be made soon.”

The Star Alliance member will add its 12th long-haul aircraft, a former Aeromexico 777-200ER, to its fleet in spring 2018, which will “create a capacity increase of 10% and 150 new jobs,” Kratky said.

The CEO said he expects an all-time passenger record of 12.5 million passengers in 2017, benefiting from a good European economy, the insolvent airberlin, and additional capacity of five wet-leased airberlin Airbus A320s and two more Lufthansa A320s.

“Also this year, we have completed the fleet rollover from Fokker 70/100s to Embraer E195s, an investment of €500 million, creating 500 new jobs,” Kratky added.

Austrian forecasts 2017 will be its fifth consecutive year of profit.

