Air Astana is conducting a fleet study that may result in taking Embraer E2, Bombardier CSeries or Airbus A319neo aircraft, according to president Peter Foster. The Kazakhstan flag carrier has brought in consultancy firm Seabury to assist with the analysis. “We are thinking of upgauging the fleet [of smaller aircraft] with the A319neo because a bunch of new Airbus aircraft are coming in,” Foster said. The carrier wants to reduce trip costs with smaller, longer-range ...