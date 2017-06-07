Philippines low-cost carrier (LCC) Cebu Pacific has ordered seven Airbus A321ceos as part of its drive to expand its domestic and regional services.

“The aircraft will enable us to increase capacity on popular routes, while at the same time benefiting from the lowest operating costs in this size category. This will mean more low fares for more customers flying across our domestic and regional network,” Cebu Pacific president and CEO Lance Gokongwei said.

The aircraft joins an existing order for 32 A321neos. Deliveries will begin next year.

Manila-based Cebu Pacific’s Airbus fleet comprises four A319s, 36 A320s and eight A330-300s, which operate domestic, regional and long-haul services to over 60 destinations in Asia, Australia, the Middle East and the US.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com