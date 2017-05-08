UK freight operator CargoLogicAir, which started operations in February 2016, has taken delivery of its third Boeing 747 freighter.

London Stansted-based CargoLogicAir said the 747-400ERF, sourced from Irish lessor AerCap, puts it on track to operate five freighters within its first five years of operations.

“The arrival of our third aircraft keeps us on track with our development strategy and will ultimately enable us to look at developing new routes from the UK to markets where we see a sustainable demand. Initially, it will give us the capacity to increase the frequency of our ACMI operations and also ensure we have a higher level of aircraft availability to perform charter services,” CargoLogicAir CEO Dmitry Grishin said.

He added that the first year of operations was profitable, boosted by a strong peak season. “We have continued to perform well in the first quarter of 2017,” he said.

CargoLogicAir’s all-freighter fleet now comprises two Boeing 747-400s and a 747-8.

