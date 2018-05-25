South Africa's CemAir operates the Q400 through the acquisition and lease of three new and pre-owned aircraft.

A recent batch of acquisitions by African carriers has boosted Bombardier’s presence on the continent.

“As we seek to increase our market share on the continent, we have successfully placed a significant number of pre-owned regional aircraft with more than seven airlines from the region in the last three months,” Bombardier Commercial Aircraft VP sales-Middle East and Africa Jean-Paul Boutibou said.

South Africa’s CemAir became a new operator of the Q400, through the acquisition and lease of three new and pre-owned aircraft; CemAir also acquired a pre-owned CRJ regional jet, as did resurrected Tunisian carrier Syphax.

Cameroon operator Camair-Co is putting its first Q400 into service, while Kenya’s DAC East Africa added two Q200 and one Q400 and Congo Airways is adding “up to two” more Q Series aircraft.

Two more Kenyan companies are also taking on examples of the Canadian company’s range, with 748 Air Services adding a Q400 and Q200, while Silverstone Airways added two Q300s to its existing fleet, as well as a CRJ200 LR converted to a freighter.

“Our market penetration in Africa is making headway,” Boutibou said at the African Aviation Finance conference in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“Our strategy not only further supports our aftermarket revenue stream, we are confident that it will also lead to new aircraft orders in the future,” he added.

“These latest placements in Africa are testament to the residual value of our regional aircraft,” Bombardier Commercial Aircraft VP-asset management David Speirs said.

“The pre-owned regional aircraft market has been very active worldwide. Over 40 new operators of CRJ Series and Q400/300 Series aircraft have been added in the past five years, many of which we welcomed as operators of pre-owned aircraft.”

