Boeing is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) specialist SparkCognition, the manufacturer announced Monday.

Boeing HorizonX, the company’s corporate venture capital arm, said it was joining a group of strategic investors led by Verizon Ventures as SparkCognition closes its initial $32 million funding round. Further details were not provided.

SparkCognition is an Austin, Texas-based company focused on AI and machine-learning in the fields of information technology security and industrial operations. It has created a “cognitive, data-driven” analytics platform for customers in energy, oil and gas, manufacturing, finance, telecommunications and security, as well as aerospace and defense.

“The company’s technology is capable of harnessing real-time sensor data and learning from it continuously, allowing for more accurate risk-mitigation and prevention policies to intervene and protect data systems,” Boeing said.

Michael Bruno/Aviation Week Michael.bruno@aviationweek.com