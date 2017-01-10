US lessor Aviation Capital Group (ACG) placed a follow-on firm order Jan. 10 for 35 Airbus A320 family aircraft, with purchase options for 10 additional aircraft. If all options are exercised, total value of the order comes to $4.9 billion.

ACG’s new order is comprised of 30 A320neos, two A320ceos and three A321ceos.

The order increases the total of Airbus aircraft ordered by Newport Beach, California-based ACG to 158 A320 family aircraft, including 61 A320neo family and 97 A320ceo family aircraft. Of the total aircraft ordered, 66 remain to be delivered.

ACG owns and manages approximately 415 aircraft, which are leased to approximately 90 airlines in approximately 40 countries.

According to Airbus, over 12,800 A320 family aircraft have already been ordered, including over 4,800 A320neo family aircraft from 89 customers.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com