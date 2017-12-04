Alliance Airlines MD Scott McMillan in front of an Austrian Airlines Fokker aircraft being transferred to the Australian carrier, which is the world's largest operator of Fokker aircraft.
Brisbane, Australia-based Alliance Airlines Services remains committed to its Fokker fleet and said buying new aircraft makes no sense for its operating environment. “We are the largest fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) operator in Australia. About 70% of our business is long-term contracts with the big mining companies,” Alliance Airlines MD Scott McMillan told ATW in Vienna. FIFO operators transport personnel by air to and from their workplace at remote sites in enterprises such as ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Australiaâ€™s Alliance Airlines remains committed to Fokker fleet" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.