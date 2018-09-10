Air cargo operator Atlas Air will add another Boeing 747-400 freighter to its operations for South Korea’s Asiana Cargo this month, according to parent company Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAW).

Atlas Air already flies a 747-400F for Asiana Cargo on transpacific routes connecting South Korea with several US destinations; the Purchase, New York-based company said the second 747-400F is being added as an incremental unit on the South Korea-US routes in response to customer demand.

“Asiana takes pride in providing reliable, high-quality service, and [we’ve been chosen] to manage an important part of its international network,” AAW president and CEO William Flynn said. “We look forward to providing Asiana and its customers with unmatched service and a platform for future expansion.”

In August, AAW posted a $49.7 million net profit for the 2018 second quarter, a 71% increase over its 2Q 2017 net result. At the time Flynn expressed confidence the company will build on its strong performance in the second half of 2018. “Air freight demand is solid and the global economy is growing,” Flynn said.

Accordingly, the company raised its expected full-year net profit growth to 45%-50% above 2017, up from its previous guidance of 35%-40%., and projected it volume growth to be up 19% year-over-year.

Atlas estimates its total all-Boeing fleet by year-end 2018 will comprise 51 747s, 42 767/757s, 12 777s and seven 737s. AAW is the parent company of Atlas Air, Southern Air Holdings, majority owner and controlling shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, and owner of Titan Aviation Holdings, which leases aircraft worldwide.

