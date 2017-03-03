Aeromexico agreed to lease a second Boeing 787-9 from Air Lease Corp. for delivery in June 2018.

BOC Aviation took delivery of its 200th Boeing aircraft, a 737-800 for Malaysia’s Malindo Air.

Airbus signed an industrial partnership agreement with the Japanese aerospace industry designed to expand and strengthen their cooperation.

CDB Aviation Lease Finance, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing, delivered one new Airbus A320-200neo to SAS Scandinavian Airlines. The aircraft represents CDB Aviation’s first out of six A320-200neos as part of a sale-and-leaseback transaction with the Scandinavian flag carrier.