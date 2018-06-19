The Airbus A330neo has embarked on a worldwide tour to demonstrate its readiness for airline operations. As final step in the aircraft certification phase these function & reliability tests, also known as route proving will include ETOPS missions, landing at diversion airports and testing airport handling services. After a fly past over Airbus’ European sites, the A330neo will head for 15 major airports worldwide over five continents, aiming at achieving 150 flight test hours in three trips.

Romania’s Blue Air is in the process of replacing its Classics with 737 MAX-family versions. The carrier operates 29 Boeing 737s, including both Classics and NGs, and expects to receive its first of 12 737-8s in 2019. Blue Air is leasing six and purchasing six, and plans to take two per year.

Avmax purchased one Bombardier Dash 8-Q402 from Cloud Investment Partners, USA. This Q402 will be added to Avmax’s growing lease portfolio of 178 aircraft.

Hawaiian Airlines took delivery of its first US-assembled Airbus A320neo with PW1000Gs.

GECAS delivered the first Boeing 737 MAX 8 to India’s Jet Airways and the first Boeing MAX aircraft to enter service in India.