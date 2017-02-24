Vietnam Airlines agreed to lease six new Airbus A321neos from Aviation Capital Group.

Air Mauritius will lease two Airbus A330-900s from US-based Air Lease Corp. for delivery in 2H18.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) has an agreement to lease five new Airbus A320s from Dublin-based lessor AWAS from 2018 for Japan low-cost carrier Vanilla Air.

Irish lessor Avolon delivered one Airbus A320neo to Garuda Indonesia. This is the eighth Avolon aircraft on lease to Garuda.

Boeing was selected by Dubai-based low-cost carrier flydubai to provide data analytics to manage its 737 MAX fleet.

Air Lease Corp. (ALC) announced a long-term lease agreement with Air New Zealand for one new Boeing 787-9. The aircraft is from ALC’s order book with Boeing and is scheduled for delivery in Q3 2018.

BOC Aviation delivered the first of six new V2500-powered Airbus A321s on lease to Finnair.