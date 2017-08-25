Aeroflot received a new Airbus A321 from AviaAM Financial Leasing China. The aircraft, configured with 16 business- and 167 economy-class seats, is under a 12-year lease.

Long haul, LCC French Blue, a subsidiary of the Dubreuil-based Vendée group, made the first commercial flight of its first Airbus A350-900 between Paris-Orly and Saint-Denis de La Réunion. The second of the type will arrive in 2018.

Hong Kong Airlines completed its Airbus A350-900 maiden flight in Toulouse, France. The aircraft has entered the final phase of production—further ground checks and test flights—before preparing for delivery at the end of August. Hong Kong Airlines has 15 of the type on order.

Taiwan’s EVA Air has retired its final Boeing 747-400, which is being replaced with 777-300ERs. EVA Air has 34 of the type in service, and from 2018 will begin taking 787-10s.