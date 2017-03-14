Avolon delivered one Airbus A320-200neo aircraft to Garuda Indonesia. This is the ninth Avolon aircraft on lease to Garuda. Avolon also delivered one A321-200 to Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines. This is the fourth Avolon aircraft on lease to Frontier.

Bombardier delivered the sixth CS100 aircraft, the smaller variant of the CSeries platform, to Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS). Bombardier has delivered a total of eight CSeries aircraft—six CS100s to SWISS and two CS300s to airBaltic.

Intrepid Aviation delivered an Airbus A330-300 on long-term lease to Turkish Airlines. This is the third of seven Rolls-Royce-powered A330 aircraft to be delivered to the Istanbul-based flag carrier.

CIT Group reached an agreement to sell its 30% ownership in TC-CIT Aviation Ireland and TC-CIT Aviation US to its joint venture partner Tokyo Century.

GE Aviation delivered the new flight management software Update 13 (U13) for the Boeing 737 MAX. The new software will be standard fit for all 737 MAX production aircraft.

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise has acquired the portfolio of ATR 72-600s from GECAS.