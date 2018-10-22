GOL confirmed an order for 135 Boeing 737 MAXs for delivery by 2028 to replace its 737NGs; three have been delivered to date with four more scheduled by end of 2018.

Boeing delivered the first of 10 787-9s to Shanghai-based Juneyao Airlines.

Republic of Maldives’ new domestic carrier Manta Air secured its first two ATR 72-600s through Nordic Aviation Capital. The first will be introduced in November and the second is expected to join Manta Air’s fleet before year-end.

Taiwan’s China Airlines took delivery of its 14th Airbus A350-900, which are used on nonstop long-haul routes.