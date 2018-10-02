BOC Aviation will lease three Airbus A320ceos for Saudia’s LCC subsidiary flyadeal. All three aircraft will be delivered within 2018.

AirBaltic received its 12th Airbus A220-300; two more are expected by the end of 2018.

AviaAM Financial Leasing China delivered a Boeing 737-800 to China’s Okay Airways.

Aeroflot took delivery of its 50th Sukhoi Superjet 100.

Shanghai Airlines took delivery of its first GEnx-powered 787-9 (63706), its 100th aircraft.

TrueNoord closed a sale-lease back transaction providing two Bombardier CRJ900ERs to CityJet DAC on 10-year operating lease terms.

AerCap took delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 and leased it to China Southern Airlines.