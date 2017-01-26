Boeing’s Jeppesen and the Joint Aviation Authorities Training Organization have agreed to a partnership to cooperatively offer training courses, the first of which is a Flight Dispatch Essentials Course.

China Aircraft Leasing Group (CALC) signed a long-term lease with Thai AirAsia for one Airbus A320, which is expected to be delivered in 2017.

Irish lessor Avolon delivered one Boeing 737-800 to Malaysia-based Malindo Air. This is the fourth Avolon aircraft on lease to Malindo.

Canada’s Avmax Aircraft Leasing purchased one Bombardier Dash 8-100 from Japan’s Ryukyu Air Commuter.