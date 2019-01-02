Avmax leased one Embraer ERJ-145LR to American Jet S.A. Argentina. Avmax has also completed the sale of four Bombardier Dash 8-102 aircraft to Central Mountain Aviation, Canada.

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) delivered its 11th Airbus A320neo to Denver-based ultra LCC Frontier Airlines via sale-leaseback, with commitments for an additional five in 2019).

Boeing delivered the first 737 MAX to Royal Air Maroc; three more are planned in 1H19.

Brazil’s GOL completed sale/leaseback transactions with both Castlelake and Apollo Aviation Group for 13 Boeing 737-800s that will be removed from fleet in 2019-2021 and replaced by 737 MAXs.

The Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC) made first flight of its third C919 test aircraft.

SMBC Aviation Capital took delivery of its first 737 MAX 8 from Boeing and leased it to China’s Lucky Air as part of overall deal for four for delivery through 2Q19; SMBC has ordered 90 MAXs.

Indian LCC Indigo sold three Airbus A321neos to KGAL investors for leaseback in a deal arranged by German Operating Aircraft Leasing (GOAL).