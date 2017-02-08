Ethiopian Airlines received its third of 14 Airbus A350-900 on Feb. 1. The new is configured for 30 business and 313 economy-class seats. Ethiopian was the first African Airline to take delivery of Airbus A350 XWB in 2016.

SAS Scandinavian Airlines agreed to sell six Airbus A320neos to CDB Aviation Lease Finance for leaseback.

Boeing was selected by Etihad to provide Wind Updates solution to increase efficiency.

Irish lessor Avolon delivered one Airbus A320neo to Gurgaon, India-based IndiGo. This is the 25th Avolon aircraft on lease to IndiGo.