SMBC Aviation Capital and Aeromexico announced an agreement for the purchase and leaseback of 10 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, which includes a pre-delivery payment facility for all 10 aircraft, which are scheduled to deliver between 2018 and 2020 and will be made up of eight 737 MAX 8s and two 737 MAX 9s powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines.

SMBC Aviation Capital delivered the first Boeing 737-800 to Argentina’s ULCC Flybondi. The aircraft was delivered in an all economy class configuration and is powered by CFM engines.

EasyJet wet-leased six Airbus A320s from SmartLynx to operate out of Berlin Tegel in 1Q18.

Norwegian took delivery of its 150th Boeing aircraft (787-9) since 2008.

AviaAM Leasing handed in two new Airbus A320s to Russian flag carrier Aeroflot. The buyer and lessor of the Airbus A320-214s aircraft is SkyCo International Financial Leasing.

Irish lessor Avolon delivered one Airbus A320neo to LATAM Airlines Group.

Malaysia Airlines took delivery of its first of six Airbus A350-900s leased from Air Lease Corp.

Taiwan’s China Airlines has taken delivery of an Airbus A350 XWB powered with a biofuel mix, joining the sustainable fuel initiative for Airbus delivery flights.

Russia’s Saratov Airlines agreed to add two Embraer E195s to fleet in early 2018 and has

extended its component support deal with Embraer for four total aircraft through 2021.