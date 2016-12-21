Bombardier delivered the first CRJ200 Special Freighter to launch operator Gulf & Caribbean Cargo, IFL Group of Waterford, Michigan. The CRJ100SF/CRJ200SF jets are converted from the passenger version of the aircraft by Aeronautical Engineers of Miami who is a Bombardier-licensed Third Party Supplemental Type Certificate provider.

Irish lessor Avolon delivered one Boeing 737-800 to Malaysia-based Malindo Air. This is the fourth Avolon aircraft on lease to Malindo. Avolon has also delivered one 737-800 to Aerolíneas Argentinas. This is the third Avolon aircraft on lease to Aerolíneas Argentinas.

Bombardier delivered the first of three Q400 turboprops ordered by Irish leasing company Elix Aviation Capital. The aircraft, which was delivered in a 78-seat configuration, is scheduled to enter service with Hawaii Island Air in early 2017. Island Air is Hawaii’s alternative regional airline and second oldest carrier.

Atlantic Airways, the national carrier of the Faroe Islands, has taken delivery of its first Airbus A320 as part of its plan to increase capacity, becoming Airbus’ newest operator of the type. The 168-seat aircraft which is equipped with CFM engines will be deployed on routes from the Faroe Islands to Copenhagen.