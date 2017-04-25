Boeing selected 18,000 sq. ft. facility in Plano, Texas to serve as Global Services headquarters.

Skyworld Aviation arranged the sale and leaseback of three Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft with AeroCentury Corp of the US.

MIAT Mongolian agreed to lease two Boeing 737 MAX 8s from US-based Air Lease Corp. from late 2019/early 2020.

LOT Polish Airlines agreed to lease one new Trent-powered Boeing 787-9 from Air Lease Corp. for 2Q18.

German Operating Aircraft Leasing (GOAL) arranged the financing for eight ATR 72-600s with Propius Limited, an aircraft leasing company belonging to Stobart Group. The aircraft will continue to operate with Ireland’s Stobart Air, primarily providing flights under an Aer Lingus franchise agreement.

Avmax purchased four Fokker F50 aircraft and one spare engine from Flugfelag Islands EHF (Air Iceland), part of the Icelandair Group. In turn, Avmax has sold one Bombardier Dash 8-Q202 to Flugfelag Islands EHF (Air Iceland).