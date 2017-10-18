Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said the airline will likely make a decision within the next 6-12 months on a “significant order” for either the Airbus A320neo or Boeing 737 MAX. Speaking to reporters at Delta’s Atlanta headquarters, Bastian said the airline is in “active discussions” with both Airbus and Boeing and the competition remains open. Delta is the only US major airline not to have already placed a next-generation narrowbody aircraft order. The ...