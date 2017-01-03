Latvian carrier airBaltic has received its second Bombardier CS300, after becoming the launch customer for the larger CSeries variant in late 2016.

The second CS300 aircraft, registered as YL-CSB, departed Montreal Mirabel shortly before midnight local time on Dec. 31, 2016 and arrived at airBaltic’s Riga hub following a seven-hour and 11-minute nonstop flight.

“The modernized fleet will ensure growth of the carrier with at least 10 additional routes and 16% more tickets on sale in 2017,” airBaltic said in a statement.

AirBaltic operates a fleet of 25 aircraft, comprising two CS300s, 12 Bombardier Q400s and 11 Boeing 737s to serve more than 60 destinations.

