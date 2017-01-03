AirBaltic Bombardier CS300
Latvian carrier airBaltic has received its second Bombardier CS300, after becoming the launch customer for the larger CSeries variant in late 2016.
The second CS300 aircraft, registered as YL-CSB, departed Montreal Mirabel shortly before midnight local time on Dec. 31, 2016 and arrived at airBaltic’s Riga hub following a seven-hour and 11-minute nonstop flight.
“The modernized fleet will ensure growth of the carrier with at least 10 additional routes and 16% more tickets on sale in 2017,” airBaltic said in a statement.
AirBaltic operates a fleet of 25 aircraft, comprising two CS300s, 12 Bombardier Q400s and 11 Boeing 737s to serve more than 60 destinations.
