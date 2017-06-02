Latvian carrier airBaltic will exhibit its fourth Bombardier CS300, which was delivered June 1, at the Paris Air Show.

AirBaltic, which became the launch customer for the larger CSeries variant in late 2016, plans to open at least 13 new routes with the CS300 in 2017. The airline currently operates the CS300 on popular routes including Amsterdam, Barcelona, Rome, Moscow, London, Paris, Vienna, Athens and Madrid.

AirBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said earlier this year that the CS300’s operation performance is exceeding expectations since launching scheduled flights in December 2016. “Our passengers love to fly on the CSeries aircraft,” Gauss said at the June 1 delivery ceremony.

Bombardier said it has delivered 13 CSeries aircraft to date. Last week, Swiss International Air Lines took delivery of its first of 20 CS300s it has on order.

