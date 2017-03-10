Air India will lease six additional widebody aircraft—either Boeing 777-300ERs or 787-9s—as its international expansion plan continues. Air India CCO and board member Pankaj Srivastava told ATW in an exclusive interview that the carrier is in the midst of an evaluation process. “When we get the report, we will come up with a request for proposal [RFP] very soon.” He added, “The 787-9 could come sometime toward the end of 2018 or middle of 2019, and we may ...