Rendering of CS300 in Air Canada livery
After several years of focusing on widebody fleet renewal, Air Canada is now preparing to start introducing a large number of new narrowbodies. “This will switch the focus of our narrowbody mainline fleet from the Airbus A320 family to the Boeing 737 MAX and Bombardier CSeries, which is going to complement the investments we have made to our widebody fleet,” Ben Smith, passenger airlines president, said during a Sept. 19 investor day in Toronto. The Montreal-based airline will ...
