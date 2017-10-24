China Airlines intends to make a choice on a new narrowbody aircraft order by the end of this year, a senior executive said. The decision between the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX will come soon, China Airlines SVP Steve Chang said on the sidelines of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) annual assembly in Taipei Oct. 24. The carrier intends to order 20-25 aircraft in this first stage, and may consider adding more later, Chang said. The Taiwan carrier has previously said it ...