Turkish Airlines has signed an MOU with Airbus to acquire 20 A350-900s, plus five options.

The agreement was signed at the Élysée Palace, Paris, during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s official visit to France with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Turkish Airlines board chairman İlker Aycı said the order will “play a key role in our growing business in the years to come ... The increased business volume for the local Turkish supplier industry by Airbus will be a great gain for the sector.”

Turkey, which has been a partner in all Airbus aircraft programs, has been an integral part of the Airbus supply chain for nearly 20 years. For example, Ankara-based Turkish Aerospace Industries has a 2% share in producing the A350, CEO Temel Kotil has told ATW.

Turkish Airlines operates a mixed Airbus and Boeing fleet of 331 (passenger and cargo) aircraft, operating to 251 international and 49 domestic destinations.

In September 2017, Turkish Airlines announced an order for 40 Boeing 787-9 aircraft. When finalized, the order would be worth nearly $11 billion at list prices. It would be Turkish Airlines’ first order for the 787.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at