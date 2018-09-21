LCC Thai VietJet Air has welcomed its first Airbus A321, at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport. The three-year-old aircraft was transferred from parent airline Vietnam’s VietJet Air, on Sept. 18 and is configured in a 230-seat, single-class cabin.

Thai VietJet Air began operations in March 2015 and flies five former VietJet Air A320s.

The airline told ATW that by 2021 the fleet would reach a combination of 30 A320 and A321 aircraft, some of which will be neos. The spokesperson also said it would continue to take in aircraft from the parent company, but also from lessors and direct purchase from Airbus.

The A321 will first serve domestic routes from Bangkok to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, before transiting to international routes such as Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi, Haiphong and Da Lat in Vietnam. The airline will also launch Bangkok-Danang from Oct. 13 and Bangkok-Taichung from Nov. 3.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com