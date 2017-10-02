Southwest Airlines launched the Boeing 737 MAX 8 into revenue service on its network Oct. 1, flying from Dallas Love Field to Houston Hobby Airport for its first official flight with the CFM International LEAP-1B-powered aircraft.

Southwest chairman and CEO Gary Kelly called the MAX 8 “the future of the Southwest fleet.” The Dallas-based carrier launched nine 737 MAX 8s into service Oct. 1 and will add five more to its fleet by the end of 2017. The airline plans to have a fleet totaling 707 aircraft by the end of 2017 comprised entirely of 737-700s, 737-800s and 737 MAX 8s; all of its 737 Classics have been retired.

The airline’s 737 MAX 8s are configured with 175, 32-inch pitch seats in a single-class layout.

Southwest, which Boeing has said played a pivotal role in helping design the aircraft, becomes the first North American airline to operate the aircraft, which entered service with Malaysia’s Malindo Air in May 2017. Southwest test flew a MAX 8 on simulated operations over six days in September 2016.

Southwest has orders for 200 737 MAX aircraft, a combination of the 8 and 7 models.

