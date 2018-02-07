Bangkok Airways ATR 72-600
Thai regional carrier Bangkok Airways ordered four ATR 72-600s Feb. 7, making the French-Italian turboprop manufacturer the only company to score a new commercial aircraft order at the 2018 Singapore Air Show to date. Bangkok Airways’ order will add to the carrier’s fleet of 15 ATR aircraft, which stands at nine 72-600s and six 72-500s. The new order is valued at approximately $107.2 million at list prices. Delivery of the four 70-seat 72-600s is scheduled for between October ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"SINGAPORE: Bangkok Airways orders four ATR 72-600s " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.