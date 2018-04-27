SCAC and S7 Group executives sign the first letter of intent for the SSJ75 at the Eurasia Airshow April 26.

Russia’s S7 Group has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Co. (SCAC) for 50 Sukhoi Superjet 75 (SSJ75) aircraft, plus 25 options. The new aircraft design, which SCAC announced in February, is a 75-seat modification of the SSJ100.

The LOI was signed at the Eurasia Airshow in Antalya, Turkey, making S7 Group the launch customer for the new version. SCAC expects to deliver a design proposal to the Russian carrier by year-end. If the LOI is firmed, deliveries should start in 2022.

SCAC estimates demand for the SSJ75 in Russia could reach 200-300 aircraft; global demand for the type is expected to be up to 3,000 aircraft.

“It is planned that the aircraft will be produced with maximum of Russian components. Together with the size optimization it is planned to reduce the weight of the structural weight up to 10%-15%, to improve aerodynamics up to 10% and reduce specific fuel consumption up to 5% and increase the part of composition materials. The aim is also to cut operation and after-sales support costs,” SCAC said in a statement.

S7 Airlines, a core member of S7 Group, is the second biggest airline in Russia in terms of carried passengers after Aeroflot Group. Its fleet comprises A320 family, Boeing 737-800 and Embraer E170.

