MC-21-300
Russia’s largest carrier Aeroflot has firmed up an order for 50 MC-21-300 narrowbody airliners, which will be leased through Avia Capital Services, a leasing arm of government-owned Rostec Corp. The preliminary order was placed in 2011. According to the firm contract, signed between Aeroflot and Avia Capital Services, each aircraft will be leased for 12 years with a possible extension for six more years. The deal is valued at $5 billion. The airline chose a two-class configuration ...
