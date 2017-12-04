LOT Polish Airlines has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 and expects to have six aircraft of the type by 2020—all on long-term lease from US lessor Air Lease Corp. (ALC).

The Poland flag carrier also has options for five more aircraft, which are expected to be delivered in 2019-20.

The 186-seat aircraft, powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines, is configured in a three-class layout featuring business, premium economy and economy class.

LOT CEO Rafal Milczarski said taking the aircraft is a “big step forward” to “help us achieve our goals of increasing our operational effectiveness and improving our service.”

ALC has 129 more 737 MAX aircraft on order.

In addition, the Star Alliance member plans to expand its fleet by four more Boeing 787-9s by the end of 2019. It currently has eight 787-8s.

LOT also operates three retrofitted Boeing 737-400s, as well as four 737-800NGs, which were added to the fleet during the 2017 summer season.

