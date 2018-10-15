Kuwait Airways placed a preliminary order for eight Airbus A330-800s in a much needed deal for the struggling widebody program.

The national carrier of Kuwait signed a purchase agreement for the smaller version of the A330neo program, which currently has no firm orders even though it is scheduled to enter commercial service in 2019.

The order comes at cost for Airbus, however, as the state-owned carrier reduced its firm commitment for the A350-900 from 10 aircraft to five.

Airbus’ re-engined A330 program has been a slow-seller for many different reasons—the relatively young A330 in-service fleet and strong competition from the Boeing 787 being the most important ones.

Airbus has 224 firm orders, but all of them are for the larger variant A330-900. Boeing scored a coup earlier this year when it managed to persuade Hawaiian Airlines to cancel its A330-800 order and move to the Boeing 787. The first A330-900 is scheduled to enter service with TAP Air Portugal in the coming weeks.

Kuwait Airways is currently operating a mixed Airbus/Boeing fleet that includes 10 A320s, five A330-200s, one 737-900, one 747-400 and 10 777-300ERs. It has 15 A320neos on firm order and will now take five A350-900s plus the eight A330-800s for its long-haul requirements.

“The A330-800 will seamlessly fit into our fleet expansion and growth plans,” Kuwait Airways chairman Yousef Al-Jassim said.

Jens Flottau, jens.flottau@aviationweek.com