Korean Air has taken delivery of its first Bombardier CS300, which is scheduled to be deployed on the Seoul-based carrier’s domestic network Jan. 16. A second CS300 is expected to be delivered before year end. Korean Air has 10 of these aircraft on order. Korean Air was among the carriers affected by delivery delays because of issues with the Pratt & Whitney GTF engine. The first delivery was previously expected in October, and Korean was scheduled to receive four ...