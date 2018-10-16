China’s Juneyao Airlines has taken delivery of the first of five Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. The Shanghai-based carrier has five 787-9 on order and five on option.

The 787 will begin scheduled flights Oct. 25, serving the daily Shanghai-Shenzhen route and other domestic markets before launching international long-haul service from 2019.

The aircraft is painted in the Chinese Peony livery to celebrate the introduction of the aircraft and the airline’s tenth anniversary. Two other 787 will also bear special colors, namely the “Chinese Ribbon” and “Chinese Red.”

The Dreamliner will seat 29 in business class with the Thompson Vantage XL seats laid out in 1-2-1 configuration, and unspecified number of Recaro CL3710 economy seats.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com