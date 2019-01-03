JetBlue Airways has firmed up an order for 60 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, which was announced in July 2018. The New York-based carrier said at the time the aircraft will be one-for-one replacements for its 100-seat Embraer E190s.

JetBlue plans to take five A220s in 2020, followed by four in 2021, eight in 2022, 19 in 2023, 22 in 2024 and two in 2025.

Airbus will produce the A220-300 aircraft at a new US assembly facility in Mobile, Alabama. According to the Toulouse-based manufacturer, construction of the plant—to be located adjacent to the existing Airbus A320 assembly facility—will begin later this month.

The airline’s existing Airbus fleet includes 193 A320 and A321ceo aircraft in operation, with an additional 85 A321neo aircraft on order.

“As we approach our 20th anniversary, the impressive range and economics of the highly efficient A220, combined with the outstanding performance of our existing fleet of Airbus A321 and restyled A320 aircraft, will help ensure we deliver the best onboard experience to customers and meet our long-term financial targets as we continue disciplined growth into the future,” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said.

