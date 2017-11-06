Rendering of A350-900 and -1000 in Japan Airlines’ livery
Japan Airlines (JAL) intends to order more widebody aircraft to meet its growth objectives, although a decision about which type could be some way off. The carrier is discussing its widebody needs, but has not yet reached any internal agreement, said Hideki Oshima, JAL’s executive officer for international relations and alliances. An order probably would not be placed until sometime in 2018 or 2019, Oshima told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily recently. The first ...
