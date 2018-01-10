Garuda Indonesia has achieved its aim of deferring the arrival of its remaining Boeing 737 MAX orders, with the next deliveries now scheduled for 2020. The carrier has already received its first 737-8 delivery, but under its revised plan the rest will arrive between 2020 and 2024, an airline spokesman told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily. The aircraft are expected to arrive at the rate of up to 10 per year. Garuda placed orders for 50 737-8s in 2014. A Garuda executive ...