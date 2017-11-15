Dubai-based flydubai signed a landmark agreement for 225 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with a list price value of $27 billion, at the Dubai Air Show.

According to Boeing, the deal represents the largest-ever single-aisle jet order—by number of aircraft and total value—from a Middle East carrier.

The transaction includes a commitment for 175 MAX aircraft, plus purchase rights for 50 more. When finalized, the manufacturer said the purchase “promises to sustain tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs in Boeing’s US factories and network of suppliers.”

This new deal surpasses the flydubai's previous record order of 75 MAXs and 11 Next-Generation 737-800s, which was signed at the 2013 Dubai Air Show.

Flydubai chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said Boeing’s airplanes have provided “a foundation for the success of our business model, providing us with the operational flexibility and range to build a network of 95 destinations in 44 countries. Understanding the demand for travel across our network, our innovative approach to our cabin design and developing a product unique to our market has allowed us to exceed our passengers' expectations in their flying experience.”

